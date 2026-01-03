Texas Tech TE Trey Jackson announces plans to transfer

Texas Tech tight end Trey Jackson has announced his plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per his Instagram account.

“After much consideration and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining. This was not an easy decision, but one I feel is necessary for my future. I will always be grateful for my time at Texas Tech. I am proud to have been a Red Raider,” he said.

Jackson signed with Texas Tech as a three-star prospect out of Dallas (TX) South Oak Cliff high school as part of the 2024 class. Jackson chose Texas Tech over offers from SMU, North Texas, Utah, UTSA and Texas State among others.

Jackson ends his Texas Tech career without having made any receptions.

Across his two seasons in Lubbock, Jackson played 58 snaps on offense with another 89 on special teams.

Jackson will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at his next school of choice.

About Texas Tech

The Texas Tech football team beat BYU 34-7 in the 2025 Big 12 Championship Game, earning the program’s first outright conference title since 1955. This title capped off one of the most dominant seasons in Big 12 history, with the team posting an 8-1 conference record and outscoring opponents by an average score of 34-10.

Joey McGuire‘s program has the top-ranked class in the 2026 Rivals Industry Team Rankings, checking in at No. 20 nationally with 21 total signees. Texas Tech’s two five-star signees, edge rusher LaDamion Guyton and offensive tackle Felix Ojo, are the most in the Big 12 and tied for the fifth-most in the country. Houston is the only other program in the conference to sign a five-star prospect (quarterback Keisean Henderson).

The Red Raiders will open the 2026 football season at home against Abilene Christian on Sept. 5. The Wildcats are led by Keith Patterson, who served as Texas Tech’s defensive coordinator under Matt Wells from 2019-21.

