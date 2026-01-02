Texas Tech tight end Carter announces return for senior season

Star Texas Tech tight end Terrance Carter Jr. has announced he will be returning for his senior season, via his X account. An All-Big 12 Second Team selection in 2025, Carter will be a cornerstone for the Red Raiders in 2026.

“Red Raiders, let’s run it back,” he said in his announcement post.

Carter indicated to reporters he would be returning to Lubbock following Texas Tech’s 23-0 loss to Oregon in the Orange Bowl. His announcement Friday makes it official.

Carter totaled 55 receptions for 624 yards in 2025, his first season with the Red Raiders. Carter’s finished the season with five touchdowns.

A native of Killeen, Terrance Carter joined the Red Raiders after two seasons at Louisiana. A 6-foot-2, 245 pound tight end, Carter’s speed and athleticism made him a mismatch for opposing defenses all season. With his return, Carter becomes an early candidate as the Big 12’s premier tight end heading into the 2026 season.

