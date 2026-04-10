Texas Tech to close regular season vs. TCU on Thanksgiving

Texas Tech’s regular season finale versus TCU will take place on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 26, per a release from the Big 12. The Battle for the Saddle was originally scheduled for Nov. 28 and now moves to two days prior.

The in-state rivalry is one of Texas Tech’s most spirited – the Red Raiders currently hold the all-time advantage with 32 wins and 31 losses in the series. This season’s matchup is the first in two years. The Horned Frogs bested Tech the last time the two teams met in a one-point decision at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

2026’s meeting between the pair marks the third time in the last decade the teams have played in a non-Saturday slate. Texas Tech hosted 2023’s meeting – a seven-point victory – while TCU hosted 2018’s game, a three-point win for the Red Raiders.

It’s been more than a decade since Texas Tech featured on Thanksgiving night. The last time the Red Raiders played on Turkey Day came in 2015 when they stormed Austin for a win over Texas. As part of the Big 12’s four-year scheduling matrix, Texas Tech hosts this year’s game versus TCU and travels back to Fort Worth for the 2027 matchup.

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