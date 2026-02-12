Texas Tech to hire Jacquies Smith from Atlanta Falcons

Texas Tech is finalizing a deal to hire Jacquies Smith as its new outside linebackers coach, per a report from On3’s Pete Nakos. RedRaiderSports.com can confirm Texas Tech’s interest in Smith.

Smith has spent the past two seasons as the Atlanta Falcons’ outside linebackers coach. He oversaw the development of James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker, who combined for 16 sacks as rookies during the 2025 season. The move would give Texas Tech an NFL position coach with recent experience developing edge talent at the highest level.

Prior to his time with the Falcons, Smith spent the 2023 season at Texas as an assistant edge coach.

He previously served as a defensive quality control coach at Louisiana-Lafayette from 2019-22 and coached linebackers at Episcopal School of Dallas from 2016-18.

Smith played his college football at Missouri, earning Second-Team All-Big 12 honors as a senior. Though undrafted, he appeared in 37 career NFL games before transitioning into coaching.

Smith is expected to replace C.J. Ah You, who recently accepted a position with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A Dallas native and South Oak Cliff product, Smith would give Texas Tech another strong recruiting presence in the talent-rich DFW area.

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.