Texas Tech to host transfer DT Talan Carter

After a 12-2 campaign which included the programs first Big 12 championship, Texas Tech will look to reload in the NCAA transfer portal which officially opened for business on January 2nd.

RedRaiderSports previously reported players such as Western Colorado linebacker Cameron Cooper, Akron defensive lineman Julien Laventure and Alabama State wide receiver Jalen Jones were expected to visit Lubbock over the weekend, and the list keeps growing.

The latest transfer target to set a visit to Texas Tech is Jacksonville State DT Talan Carter. Carter will visit Texas Tech beginning on January 5th, a source confirms to RRS.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 300 pounds, Carter was named All-CUSA second-team after recording 56 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 2 pass deflections as a sophomore.

He started in all 14 games for the Gamecocks, playing a total of 611 snaps and finishing with a season grade of 76.3 per Pro Football Focus. In 344 pass rush snaps, Carter totaled 20 pressures.

As a true freshman in 2024, Carter played in 11 games and 402 total snaps. Texas Tech is big on finding proven production in the portal, and Carter has two years worth on his resume.

He was a three-star signee for Jacksonville State out of Ocean Springs (MS) high school as part of the 2024 class, and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next school of choice.

Expect the Red Raiders to go heavy on the defensive line once again in the transfer portal, and Carter is in the mix to be one of those potential additions.

