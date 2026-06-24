Where did Texas Tech rank among Texas FBS Programs in Dave Campbell's preseason player selections? 

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football announced its annual Preseason All-Texas Teams on Wednesday as part of the rollout for its highly anticipated annual summer magazine, and no FBS program in the state of Texas was represented more than Texas Tech.

Texas Tech finished with 12 total selections, leading all Texas-based FBS programs. The Red Raiders edged Texas, which finished with 11 selections, and finished four ahead of Texas A&M. The announcement is the latest indication of how highly Joey McGuire’s roster is viewed entering a season where expectations have never been higher in Lubbock, coming off last season’s success winning the Big 12 Conference and earning the program’s first college football playoff appearance.

Beyond simply leading the state in total selections, two Red Raiders were recognized as the best at their respective positions.

Running back Cameron Dickey was named Dave Campbell’s Best Running Back in Texas, while linebacker Ben Roberts earned Best Linebacker in Texas, after breakout 2025 campaigns that elevated both into the conversation among the nation’s elite at their respective positions.

Eight Red Raiders land on the first team

Texas Tech’s presence was felt throughout the first-team selections, where the Red Raiders placed eight players between the offensive and defensive units.

Dickey led the way offensively alongside tight end Terrance Carter Jr., offensive lineman Howard Sampson and all-purpose standout J’Koby Williams. Williams earned recognition in a utility role thanks to his impact as both an offensive weapon and return specialist.

The defensive first team featured three of Texas Tech’s most recognizable stars in Roberts, defensive tackle A.J. Holmes Jr. and cornerback Brice Pollock. Transfer edge rusher Trey White rounded out the group, after arriving in Lubbock as one of the most productive pass rushers in college football over the past several seasons. White will look to continue that type of production for the Red Raiders this season.

Second-team honors

Offensive tackle Jacob Ponton earned second-team honors, giving the Red Raiders representation at both tackle spots on the All-Texas teams.

Defensively, transfer additions Adam Trick and Austin Romaine joined returning standout John Curry on the second team. All three will play massive roles this season for Texas Tech, as defensive coordinator Shiel Wood looks to build upon a defense that was one of the best in the entire country last season.

Recognition continues to pile up for Texas Tech

Earlier this month, Phil Steele named 19 Red Raiders to his preseason All-Big 12 teams while seven players earned preseason All-America recognition. Carter was named a first-team All-American by Steele, while Holmes, Roberts, Pollock and Williams were all second-team selections.

The program’s growth is also reflected in Dave Campbell’s annual summer magazine itself, where Texas Tech is prominently featured on the cover. Head coach Joey McGuire, athletic director Kirby Hocutt, general manager James Blanchard, Board of Regents chairman Cody Campbell and linebacker Ben Roberts, all appear on the cover of the nearly 400-page publication.

With Big 12 Media Days set for July 7 in Frisco and the conference’s official preseason team set to be unveiled on July 6, the Red Raiders are expected to once again be among the conference leaders when the Big 12’s preseason honors are announced as well.

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