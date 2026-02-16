Texas Tech up to No. 13 in latest AP poll

After an undefeated week with wins over Colorado and then-No. 1 Arizona, Texas Tech rose several spots in the latest AP Poll. The Red Raiders find themselves ranked 13th in the country in the latest poll.

Texas Tech is on the heels of a resounding win in Tucson which saw the Red Raiders take down Arizona, 78-75, in overtime. JT Toppin led the way for Tech with 31 points. He recorded his 35th career double-double in a Texas Tech uniform in the process.

Texas Tech continues Arizona road trip Tuesday

The Red Raiders are back in action Tuesday when they travel to Tempe to take on Arizona State. Tip off from Desert Financial Arena is slated for 10:00 PM.

Texas Tech swept the Sun Devils in their two meetings against each other a season ago.

In Lubbock, the Red Raiders came away with a 111-106 double overtime victory. On the return trip late in the regular season, Tech cruised to a 28-point victory over Bobby Hurley’s squad. The Red Raiders could bring the all-time 4-6 record closer to an even mark with a win Tuesday.

Arizona State is 13-12 overall this season and 4-8 in the Big 12. They currently rank 11th in the conference.

Looking around the Big 12

The deadliest conference in the country continued to be well-represented in the latest AP poll. Here is how the Big 12 shook out in the rankings.

Houston – No. 2

Arizona – No. 4

Iowa State – No. 6

Kansas – No. 8

BYU – No. 23

The Red Raiders now have wins over the second, third and fourth-ranked teams in the country with Duke spotted at No. 3. A trip to Ames still awaits Texas Tech in its penultimate road outing Feb. 28.

