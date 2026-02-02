Texas Tech visits nation’s No. 1 QB Kavian Bryant

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire and offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich made a key stop this week, visiting five-star quarterback commit Kavian Bryant at his high school. The trip underscores just how important Bryant is to the Red Raiders’ future, as the nation’s No. 1 quarterback continues to draw national attention. With his recruitment already locked in, the visit served as another strong show of commitment between Bryant and Texas Tech’s staff. "It was pretty cool for them to come out and watch me play a different sport," Bryant said. "To see what I can do, not just only in football. It was just special for the school that I'm committed to come out and show their support."