Texas Tech vs Alabama NCAA Tournament Second Round: Betting lines

5-seed Texas Tech knocked off 12-seed Akron to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament Friday afternoon. The opening lines of the second round matchup between 5-seed Texas Tech vs. 4-seed Alabama differ by market. FanDuel and DraftKings share the line at 1.5, although they differ on the team favored.

ESPN, which got their betting lines from DraftKings, has Texas Tech as the favorites at -1.5 points.

FanDuel has similar lines out currently, though their line favors Alabama as -1.5 point favorites. FanDuel has the over/under on points at 164.5.

Alabama is led by guard Labaron Philon Jr. The 6’4″, 185 pound guard has averaged 21.7 points per game this season; shooting 50.9% from the field.

The two teams will tip off from Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, FL, on Sunday. Tip-off time has yet to be announced. The winner of this contest moves on to the Sweet 16 to take on the winner of 1-seed Michigan vs. 9-seed Saint Louis.

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