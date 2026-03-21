Texas Tech vs Alabama: Tip time announced for Sunday

5-seed Texas Tech has earned it’s spot in the second round versus 4-seed Alabama. The tip off time for the Red Raiders and Crimson Tide has been announced.

The Red Raiders and Alabama will tip from Benchmark International Arena at 9:45 PM local time in Tampa (8:45 PM CT) on Sunday, per TNT & CBS Sports.

1-seed Michigan and 9-seed Saint Louis will battle for a spot in the Sweet 16 Saturday morning. Texas Tech/Alabama would face the winner.

Tom McCarthy, Dan Bonner and AJ Ross will be on the call on TBS.

The Crimson Tide knocked off 13-seed Hofstra to advance to the second round, while the Red Raiders knocked off 12-seed Akron.

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