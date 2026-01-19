Texas Tech WBB Remains in AP Poll For Fourth Straight Week

Texas Tech dropped two spots in the AP Poll to No. 19 after going 1-1 on the week with their first loss of the season coming moving them to 19-1. The Lady Raiders got a win over Houston on Tuesday 71-59 but fell to Kansas State on Saturday 65-59.

Texas Tech ranks 11th in the nation in scoring defense at 54.2 points allowed per game and is second behind TCU in the Big 12 in that category. The Lady Raiders currently sit tied atop the Big 12 at 6-1 with Baylor and TCU, having already surpassed last season’s Big 12 win total of five. Tech hits the road again this week for two games in the state of Utah starting with BYU on Wednesday at 8pm CT and Utah Saturday at 6pm CT. Both games available on ESPN+.

Texas Tech Individual Stat Leaders

Points Bailey Maupin

15.5 PPG Snudda Collins

14.2 PPG Jalynn Bristow

12.4 PPG Assists Gemma Núñez

5.5 APG Bailey Maupin

3.3 APG Sidney Love

1.5 APG Rebounds Jalynn Bristow

6.9 RPG Gemma Núñez

5.0 RPG Bailey Maupin

3.6 RPG Blocks Jalynn Bristow

2.0 BPG Sara Sanogo

1.3 BPG Snudda Collins

0.9 BPG Steals Gemma Núñez

2.5 SPG Denae Fritz

2.3 SPG Bailey Maupin

1.7 SPG 3P% (Min 60 att) Snudda Collins

38.8% (67 att) Denae Fritz

37.9% (87 att) Bailey Maupin

36.2% (116 att) FG% (Min 60 att) Jada Malone

67.0% (88 att) Sara Sanogo

58.3% (72 att) Bailey Maupin

45.4% (218 att) FT% (Min 50 att) Bailey Maupin

83.3% (84 att) Snudda Collins

76.9% (78 att) Jada Malone

75.9% (54 att)

Game Results & Recaps

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.