Texas Tech WBB Remains in AP Poll For Fourth Straight Week
Texas Tech dropped two spots in the AP Poll to No. 19 after going 1-1 on the week with their first loss of the season coming moving them to 19-1. The Lady Raiders got a win over Houston on Tuesday 71-59 but fell to Kansas State on Saturday 65-59.
Texas Tech ranks 11th in the nation in scoring defense at 54.2 points allowed per game and is second behind TCU in the Big 12 in that category. The Lady Raiders currently sit tied atop the Big 12 at 6-1 with Baylor and TCU, having already surpassed last season’s Big 12 win total of five. Tech hits the road again this week for two games in the state of Utah starting with BYU on Wednesday at 8pm CT and Utah Saturday at 6pm CT. Both games available on ESPN+.
Texas Tech Individual Stat Leaders
|Points
|Bailey Maupin
15.5 PPG
|Snudda Collins
14.2 PPG
|Jalynn Bristow
12.4 PPG
|Assists
|Gemma Núñez
5.5 APG
|Bailey Maupin
3.3 APG
|Sidney Love
1.5 APG
|Rebounds
|Jalynn Bristow
6.9 RPG
|Gemma Núñez
5.0 RPG
|Bailey Maupin
3.6 RPG
|Blocks
|Jalynn Bristow
2.0 BPG
|Sara Sanogo
1.3 BPG
|Snudda Collins
0.9 BPG
|Steals
|Gemma Núñez
2.5 SPG
|Denae Fritz
2.3 SPG
|Bailey Maupin
1.7 SPG
|3P% (Min 60 att)
|Snudda Collins
38.8% (67 att)
|Denae Fritz
37.9% (87 att)
|Bailey Maupin
36.2% (116 att)
|FG% (Min 60 att)
|Jada Malone
67.0% (88 att)
|Sara Sanogo
58.3% (72 att)
|Bailey Maupin
45.4% (218 att)
|FT% (Min 50 att)
|Bailey Maupin
83.3% (84 att)
|Snudda Collins
76.9% (78 att)
|Jada Malone
75.9% (54 att)
Game Results & Recaps
- 11/3: 78-40 W vs. N.C. A&T
- 11/6: 79-52 W vs. UTSA
- 11/9: 83-50 W vs. Texas State
- 11/13: 91-60 W vs. SMU
- 11/16: 80-68 W vs. Arkansas
- 11/20: 69-62 W vs. Mississippi State
- 11/23: 82-57 W @ New Mexico
- 11/25: 67-42 W vs. Old Dominion (Frisco)
- 11/27: 67-47 W vs. North Texas (Frisco)
- 12/3: 83-43 W vs. Wichita State
- 12/12: 82-51 W @ Washington State
- 12/14: 67-57 W vs. Abilene Christian (Odessa)
- 12/17: 76-50 W vs. Jacksonville
- 12/21: 61-60 W @ No. 15 Baylor
- 12/31: 73-55 W vs. UCF
- 1/3: 80-49 W vs. Arizona
- 1/7: 71-66 W @ West Virginia
- 1/10: 71-60 W @ Cincinnati
- 1/14: 71-59 W vs. Houston
- 1/17: 65-59 L vs. Kansas State
