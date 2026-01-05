Texas Tech welcomes Sorsby with Times Square Billboard

Texas Tech had a bizarre way of welcoming its new QB Brendan Sorsby— putting up a billboard in Times Square.

Sharing the picture via his X account, Board of Regents Chairman Cody Campbell said, “Times Square in New York City today. The @TexasTechFB Brand is national, just like our intentions and ambitions! Wait until you see What (or who) is Next!!”

Picture via Cody Campbell / @CodyC64, X

The billboard features a graphic of Sorsby, fitted in a Texas Tech uniform. Also featured are the Double T, as well as the Lift Sports Management logo. Sorsby is represented by Lift, who also represent quarterback Josh Hoover, on his way to Indiana.