Texas Tech, Williams Walks Off No. 1 Alabama in Game One of WCWS Semis

Texas Tech wins a thriller once again this time on a Mia Williams walk off home run in the bottom of the seventh to beat Alabama 5-4 in game one of the Women’s College World Series semifinal. It was a back and forth affair early that included Alabama scoring first before Tech matched them in the bottom of the second on a RBI double.



Then Lauren “allways gets hit” Allred had a solo shot in the third to give the Red Raiders a momentary 2-1 lead before Alabama immediately answered with a solot shot of their own in the top of the fourth. Tech seemed to grab control of the game on a two-run fifth inning home run from Taylor Pannell but in the postseason drama always and the Tide tied it with one out in the top of the seventh on a two-run home run.



Then Mia Williams stepped up to lead off the bottom of the seventh and on a 2-1 pitch left zero doubt that this semifinal was headed to the final and deciding game two with a deep home run to left.

Top Performers

Mia Williams (WALK OFF WINNER!): 1-4, HR, RBI

Lauren Allred: 1-3, HR, RBI

Taylor Pannell: 2-3, 2R, 2 RBI, HR

Hailey Toney: 2-3, 2B, RBI

Kaitlyn Terry: 4.1 IP, 3ER, 3K

NiJaree Canady: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 4 K, W



Photo Gallery: Texas Tech vs. Alabama Game One WCWS

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