Texas Tech WR Caleb Douglas drafted No. 75 to Miami Dolphins

Texas Tech wide receiver Caleb Douglas heard his named called in the NFL Draft Friday – 75th overall to the Miami Dolphins.

Douglas joined fellow Red Raider Jacob Rodriguez as draftees by the Dolphins. Miami selected the All-American linebacker with the 49th overall selection earlier Friday evening.

Douglas served as one of Texas Tech’s primary receivers over the last two years. Douglas earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors in 2025. He posted 846 yards and seven touchdowns this past season. It marked Douglas’ second-straight season with over 800 yards receiving.

Douglas’ season earned him an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he competed with the National squad. He also became one of eight Red Raiders, a school record, invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Douglas became the fifth Texas Tech player drafted at the time of his selection. He followed draft mates David Bailey, Rodriguez, Lee Hunter and Romello Height. The five selections surpassed Texas Tech’s previous high of four picks in the first four rounds set in 2009.

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