Texas Tech WR Kelby Valsin to enter transfer portal

Texas Tech sophomore wide receiver Kelby Valsin will enter the transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Valsin signed with Texas Tech as a three-star prospect out of Arlington (TX) Bowie high school as part of the 2023 class. Valsin chose the Red Raiders over offers from Stanford, Cal, Vanderbilt, Boston College, Memphis, Utah, SMU, TCU, Oregon State, Kansas, Pittsburgh, Arkansas, Tulsa, Washington, Washington State, San Diego State and Texas State.

Valsin redshirted and did not play as a true freshman.

In 2024, Valsin appeared 12 games, playing 83 total offensive snaps. On the season he recorded three receptions for 21 receiving yards, while adding two kick returns for 30 yards. His most extensive playing time came in the Liberty Bowl vs Arkansas where he played 44 snaps.

This season, Valsin saw his snaps decrease with 65 total snaps on the year. Once again he finished with three receptions, this time for 35 receiving yards. He also returned a punt for 21 yards.

Valsin will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next school of choice.

About Texas Tech

The Texas Tech football team beat BYU 34-7 in the 2025 Big 12 Championship Game, earning the program’s first outright conference title since 1955. This title capped off one of the most dominant seasons in Big 12 history, with the team posting an 8-1 conference record and outscoring opponents by an average score of 34-10. The Red Raiders were ranked No. 4 in the final College Football Playoff rankings and will face off against Dan Lanning and the No. 5 Oregon Ducks in the Orange Bowl at 11 a.m. CT on Jan. 1, 2026.

Joey McGuire‘s program has the top-ranked class in the 2026 Rivals Industry Team Rankings, checking in at No. 20 nationally with 21 total signees. Texas Tech’s two five-star signees, edge rusher LaDamion Guyton and offensive tackle Felix Ojo, are the most in the Big 12 and tied for the fifth-most in the country. Houston is the only other program in the conference to sign a five-star prospect (quarterback Keisean Henderson).

The Red Raiders will open the 2026 football season at home against Abilene Christian on Sept. 5. The Wildcats are led by Keith Patterson, who served as Texas Tech’s defensive coordinator under Matt Wells from 2019-21.

