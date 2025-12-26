Texas Tech WR Preztynn Harrison to enter transfer portal

Texas Tech freshman wide receiver Preztynn Harrison will enter the transfer portal, he announced on his X account Friday.

He will have four years of eligibility after redshirting this season.

Harrison, a 3-star prospect in the class of 2025, hails from Mineral Wells. Texas Tech originally recruited Harrison as a tight end before he transitioned to wide receiver when he arrived on campus. Harrison chose Texas Tech over offers from North Texas, Texas State and Vanderbilt.

Harrison is the third Texas Tech wideout to announce their intentions to depart the program. He follows Price Morgan and Kelby Valsin as Red Raiders who will enter the transfer portal. Valsin also announced his intentions Friday.

About Texas Tech

The Texas Tech football team beat BYU 34-7 in the 2025 Big 12 Championship Game, earning the program’s first outright conference title since 1955. This title capped off one of the most dominant seasons in Big 12 history, with the team posting an 8-1 conference record and outscoring opponents by an average score of 34-10. The Red Raiders were ranked No. 4 in the final College Football Playoff rankings and will face off against Dan Lanning and the No. 5 Oregon Ducks in the Orange Bowl at 11 a.m. CT on Jan. 1, 2026.

Joey McGuire‘s program has the top-ranked class in the 2026 Rivals Industry Team Rankings, checking in at No. 20 nationally with 21 total signees. Texas Tech’s two five-star signees, edge rusher LaDamion Guytonand offensive tackle Felix Ojo, are the most in the Big 12 and tied for the fifth-most in the country. Houston is the only other program in the conference to sign a five-star prospect (quarterback Keisean Henderson).

The Red Raiders will open the 2026 football season at home against Abilene Christian on Sept. 5. The Wildcats are led by Keith Patterson, who served as Texas Tech’s defensive coordinator under Matt Wells from 2019-21.

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.