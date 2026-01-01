Texas Tech WR T.J. West to enter transfer portal

Texas Tech wide receiver T.J. West has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal, per his X account.

“Thank you! I want to take a moment to express my gratitude for my time at Texas Tech. I’m thankful for the experiences, the relationships I’ve built, and everything I’ve learned throughout my journey here. Texas Tech will always hold a special place in my heart, and I wish nothing but continued success for the program moving forward.

With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.”

West signed with Texas Tech as a four-star prospect out of Humble (TX) high school as part of the 2023 class. He chose the Red Raiders over offers from Utah, Memphis, UTSA and Prairie View A&M.

In his time in Lubbock he recorded three receptions for 24 yards, all in the 2025 season. Overall, he played 58 total snaps on offense and 42 on special teams as a Red Raider.

West will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

About Texas Tech

The Texas Tech football team beat BYU 34-7 in the 2025 Big 12 Championship Game, earning the program’s first outright conference title since 1955. This title capped off one of the most dominant seasons in Big 12 history, with the team posting an 8-1 conference record and outscoring opponents by an average score of 34-10.

Joey McGuire‘s program has the top-ranked class in the 2026 Rivals Industry Team Rankings, checking in at No. 20 nationally with 21 total signees. Texas Tech’s two five-star signees, edge rusher LaDamion Guyton and offensive tackle Felix Ojo, are the most in the Big 12 and tied for the fifth-most in the country. Houston is the only other program in the conference to sign a five-star prospect (quarterback Keisean Henderson).

The Red Raiders will open the 2026 football season at home against Abilene Christian on Sept. 5. The Wildcats are led by Keith Patterson, who served as Texas Tech’s defensive coordinator under Matt Wells from 2019-21.

