Texas Tech WR Tyson Turner announces plans to transfer

Texas Tech redshirt freshman wide receiver Tyson Turner has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal, per his X account.

“I am so thankful for the experiences and relationships that I have made during my time here. After a lot of prayer and conversations with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining. I would like to thank the coaching, the fans and my teammates for making my experience at Tech so special.”

Turner signed with Texas Tech as a three-star prospect out of Bryan (TX) high school as part of the 2024 class. Turner chose the Red Raiders over offers from Air Force, Army, Boston College, Columbia, Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Princeton, Texas State, UTSA, Utah and Yale among others.

Turner ends his Red Raider career having recorded two receptions for 12 yards.

As a true freshman in 2024, Turner played eight offensive snaps and six more on special teams.

This season Turner saw his snaps increase to 43 on offense and 46 on special teams.

Turner will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at his next school of choice.

About Texas Tech

The Texas Tech football team beat BYU 34-7 in the 2025 Big 12 Championship Game, earning the program’s first outright conference title since 1955. This title capped off one of the most dominant seasons in Big 12 history, with the team posting an 8-1 conference record and outscoring opponents by an average score of 34-10.

Joey McGuire‘s program has the top-ranked class in the 2026 Rivals Industry Team Rankings, checking in at No. 20 nationally with 21 total signees. Texas Tech’s two five-star signees, edge rusher LaDamion Guyton and offensive tackle Felix Ojo, are the most in the Big 12 and tied for the fifth-most in the country. Houston is the only other program in the conference to sign a five-star prospect (quarterback Keisean Henderson).

The Red Raiders will open the 2026 football season at home against Abilene Christian on Sept. 5. The Wildcats are led by Keith Patterson, who served as Texas Tech’s defensive coordinator under Matt Wells from 2019-21.

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.