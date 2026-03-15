Texas Tech’s Anderson available for NCAA Tournament

Sophomore guard Christian Anderson will be available for Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament, per a statement released Saturday.

Anderson left the Red Raiders’ loss to Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament Thursday after losing his footing on the glass court. Anderson earned All-Big 12 First Team honors, as well as being named a The Sporting News All-American. He currently leads the Big 12 averaging 7.6 assists per game.

Anderson is averaging 18.9 points per game after scoring 105 three-pointers in the season. He set a new Texas Tech single-season record after recording 236 assists.

As of Saturday evening, BracketMatrix.com has Texas Tech listed as a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Red Raiders are projected on the 5-line alongside Arkansas, St. John’s and Wisconsin.

Following Texas Tech’s three-straight losses to close the regular season and in the Big 12 Tournament, chances are slim of the Red Raiders earning a 4-seed. Virginia, Alabama, Kansas and Vanderbilt are projected to be on the 4-line.

Projected 12-seed opponents, per BracketMatrix, are Akron, McNeese State, Yale and High Point.

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