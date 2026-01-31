Texas Tech’s Bamgboye available for UCF bout

Texas Tech forward Luke Bamgboye is available for the Red Raiders’ upcoming bout versus UCF. He is not listed on the initial availability report posted by the Big 12 Friday evening.

The 6-foot-11 VCU transfer has been out with a lower body injury suffered against Northern Colorado.

Signs have hinted at Bamgboye’s return being imminent. He was listed questionable ahead of Texas Tech’s clash with Houston last week.

Bamgboye has appeared in seven games for the Red Raiders this season. He started in four of those appearances.

His best performance of the season came against New Orleans. Against the Privateers, Bamgboye logged a season-high 26 minutes. He scored 13 points, totaled four assists and four blocks.

With the return of Josiah Moseley against Houston, Texas Tech figures to be as healthy as it has been all season should Bamgboye feature against the Knights.

LaTrell Hoover is the only Red Raider included on the initial report. Hoover is “Out” versus UCF.

The Red Raiders tip off against UCF 11:00 AM Saturday from Orlando.

