Texas Tech's Christian Anderson says 'thank you' to Lubbock

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reported Tuesday that Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson will be keeping his name in the NBA Draft. Anderson earned third-team All-American honors and reportedly received positive feedback from his Combine and pre-draft workouts.

Anderson took to Instagram to confirm the news and give one last goodbye to West Texas.

“Lubbock, thank you. From the moment I stepped on campus, Texas Tech felt like home,” he said. “Coach McCasland and this entire staff believed in me, pushed me and helped me become the player and person I am today.”

Anderson averaged 18.5 points per game which ranked fifth-best in the Big 12. His 7.4 assists per game led the conference by nearly a full assist and was among the tops in the nation.

Recent mock drafts have been favorable for Christian Anderson as he looks to become the Red Raiders’ first round one NBA Draft pick since Jarrett Culver in 2019. This week, Sports Illustrated mocked Anderson at No. 24 overall to the NBA Finals-bound New York Knicks. ESPN’s most recent mock projected Anderson going 16th to the Memphis Grizzlies.

“To my teammates and the Red Raider faithful – the love and support you showed me every single night meant everything,” he continued. “The brotherhood we built is something I’ll carry with me forever.”

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