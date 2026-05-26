Texas Tech's Christian Anderson staying put in NBA Draft

Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson will keep his name in the NBA Draft, per ESPN’s Jeff Borzello. Anderson was named a third-team All-American guard in his sophomore season with the Red Raiders.

“Recent feedback from the Combine & pre-draft workouts reaffirmed Anderson’s status as a projected top 15-20 pick,” Borzello said in an X post.

In a mock draft posted Tuesday, Sports Illustrated projected Anderson to go No. 24 overall to the NBA Finals-bound New York Knicks. ESPN’s most recent projections were favorable for Anderson, projecting him to go 16th overall to the Memphis Grizzlies, citing a potential Ja Morant’s trade as a need for Memphis to pick up a playmaking guard.

Anderson averaged 18.5 points per game in 2025-26, showing off his ability to create out of the pick-and-roll. His 7.4 assists per game were among the best in the country.

“Coming off a tremendous season at Texas Tech, Anderson’s stellar shooting (41.5% from 3) and steady ball-screen playmaking would make him an interesting addition as Memphis weighs the look of the roster long term,” ESPN’s Jeremy Woo said. Anderson measured at 6-foot-1 at the NBA Combine, two inches shorter than his listed 6-foot-3 at Texas Tech. His wingspan of 6-foot-6.25 is intriguing for scouts, though.

This story will be updated.

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