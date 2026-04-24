Texas Tech's David Bailey drafted by New York Jets

Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey heard his name called in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday as he was selected No. 2 overall by the New York Jets. Bailey is the first Red Raider drafted in the first round since Tyree Wilson in 2023.

David Bailey becomes highest-ever picked Texas Tech defender

Bailey’s selection at No. 2 makes him the highest-drafted Texas Tech defender of all time, surpassing Wilson. Red Raiders to come are still chasing Dave Parks, who was drafted first overall in the 1964 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

Bailey is the fourth Texas Tech player to be drafted in the first round in the last decade. Wilson went No. 7 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who led the NFL in tackles in 2025, was drafted 27th overall to the Seattle Seahawks in the 2020 draft. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes started the wave in 2017 when the Kansas City Chiefs drafted him 10th overall.

Bailey cemented himself as an all-time great Red Raider even after only one season with the program. He garnered unanimous All-American honors, as he earned first-team recognition from AP, USA Today, FWAA, AFCA, Sporting News and Sports Illustrated. The Big 12 named him the conference’s Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Bailey led the FBS in 2025 with 14.5 sacks on the season. He also finished with 19.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. He is officially credited with 13 quarterback hurries.

Bailey is one of several members of a historic Texas Tech defense that hope to be selected in the draft. Defensive tackle Lee Hunter and linebacker Jacob Rodriguez have late-first/early-second round projections. Bailey’s edge rusher counterpart Romello Height tracks to be selected anywhere from the second to fourth rounds.

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