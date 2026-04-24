Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez drafted by Dolphins

Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez is headed to the Miami. The NFL’s Dolphins have selected the linebacker with the 43rd overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jacob Rodriguez has NFL destination in view

Rodriguez established himself as one of the best linebackers in the sport throughout the 2025 season. Rodriguez walked away after his final season winning several major awards. He was named the winner of the Chuck Bednarik Award, Butkus Award, Lombardi Trophy, and Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

Rodriguez and his teammate David Bailey both earned unanimous All-American honors, receiving first-team selections from the AP, USA Today, FWAA, AFCA, and Sporting News. The pair also won the Pony Express Award, awarded to the nation’s most-outstanding duo.

On top of these honors, Rodriguez won the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award last week in Frisco. The award honors the FBS player who demonstrates exceptional leadership, courage, and integrity both on and off the field.

For his Texas Tech career, Rodriguez finished with 316 career tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. He became a turnover machine for the Red Raiders, as he finished with 13 forced fumbles and six interceptions in his collegiate career.

A product of Wichita Falls, Rodriguez spent four seasons at Texas Tech after his freshman season at Virginia. He developed from a former quarterback into one of the nation’s best defenders.

Rodriguez tested well athletically at the NFL Combine, which then skyrocketed his draft stock. He recorded a 4.57 time in the 40-yard dash and bench pressed 225 pounds for 23 reps.

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