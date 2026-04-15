Texas Tech's kicker situation settled early?

When Kenny Perry hammers out a week one depth chart for Texas Tech’s season opener versus Abilene Christian, there’s one position he could possibly sharpie in: kicker.

Big-legged kicker Stone Harrington is back for his senior year. Kicking competitions have been a norm in Lubbock with Perry overseeing special teams. It’s something Harrington, who beat out Buffalo transfer Upton Bellenfant last season, is all too familiar with. Texas Tech, Perry and Harrington can enter 2026 without that pressure.

“I’ve been very fortunate here, we’ve had some all the way back from Trey Wolff when I first got here to Stone,” Perry told the media Tuesday. “Stone’s story is so unique. Just because we brought in a kicker and Stone beat him out, then just to have the year he had. So happy for him. He deserves it.”

Harrington made his case for the starting job early in the season. Once he won over officially, he never let it go. Harrington finished 22-for-28 in 2025 on field goal attempts. This included a 58-yard bomb against Utah in the conference opener. Plus, how could anyone forget his five field goals made against then-No. 7 BYU in, to that point, Texas Tech’s biggest game of the season?

“Any kid that wins a job in college football, because the day and age it is that the stress these guys are on,” Perry continued. “To go out and win games with them, my hat goes off to them. Our job’s on the line, their job’s on the line because when you miss kicks, the pressure they’re on as college students, as well on social media, they’re going to get crushed. I’m going to get, and I deserve to get, crushed. I don’t care about me. I care about those guys. Trust me, I’ve been crushed my whole life, I don’t give a damn. But I do care about those guys.”

Perry reiterated the importance of special teams and how much Texas Tech integrates those units in the team’s identity. Kicking is a high-pressure scenario, as he described. Perry’s units prepare for those moments as such.

“We put a lot of pressure on them in our meetings. Our players, they know,” Perry said. “These guys from the offseason, they lift. And our strength guys treat them just like everybody else. They ain’t over there smoking a cigarette and sunglasses and holding up the down markers like they used to. These guys are out there getting after it. Put a lot of pressure on them, coach (McGuire) puts a lot of pressure on. He makes it part of the team, and they’re captains. Austin McNamara started a great tradition here, what he’s doing in the NFL. We’ve got a great tradition of specialists here, we want to do that.”

Harrington featured on both field goal and kickoff units last year. That approach is not one that has not been common – in 2024 Texas Tech used Gino Garcia for placekicking and Reese Burkhardt for kickoffs. Perry is hoping SFA transfer Jacob Hand can take control of kickoffs, while maybe even applying some pressure to the incumbent placekicker Harrington.

“I gotta go find someone to make Stone, put the pressure on him, whoever it is,” Perry said. “I’m still trying to find somebody that I can kick up until game two or three to make sure he stays on the top of his game. If he beats him out, he beats him out. I hope Jacob Hand, we went and got a kid, I’m still looking for guys. I’m not going to quit looking, you’re always trying to recruit to find guys to play for you. We got Jacob, he’s got a big leg.

“I think at the end of the year last year, just because our offense scored so much, Stone was kicking off. He’s doing a great job. Our kickoff team was really good last year, too. Hopefully try to take some pressure off of him on kickoffs just because at the end of the year he kind of got worn down. I’m hoping Jacob can take that pressure off him.”

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