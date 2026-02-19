Texas Tech's NiJaree Canady Becomes First College Player with Her Own Player Edition Cleat

Texas Tech’s NiJaree Canady continues to make waves and be a trendsetter in sports, this time launching the first ever player edition cleat for a college softball player. She announced her ADZERO Instinct 2.0 PT NiJa on her social media platforms, she will wear them in the team’s games at the Mary Nutter Classic starting Thursday and they will go on sale later this season.

“Such a dream come true!!,” Canady said in her announcement. “So incredibly blessed and thankful to have the opportunity to come out with my own cleat!!”

Canady is a Mahomes athlete for the second year in a row but becomes the first Texas Tech athlete in any sport on campus to have their on PE with adidas. The shoe is a classic scarlet red and white to fit with Red Raider colors, but also has features unique to Canady including a nod to her home state on the inner lining, her number #24 on the back and of course her signature in gold on the side.

In her first season in Lubbock, Canady helped lead the program to it’s first ever Women’s College World Series last year. She was a Softball America First Team All-American and the D1Softball National Pitcher of the year holding a 34-7 record with a 1.11 ERA and 319 strikeouts in the circle.

Even while taking the fall mostly off, Canady is off to a solid start to the 2026 season. Through seven appearances, she has a 4-1 record with a 1.57 ERA and 28 strikeouts in the circle. She also hit a grand slam in the team’s second game of the season versus North Texas.

The Red Raider are back on the road to the opposite coast this weekend in the Mary Nutter Classic in California. They will play six games across four days for the third straight weekend starting off with Fresno State on Thursday at 5:30 PM CT. Later that night Tech has the unique opportunity to face the reigning Olympic Champion Team Japan in an exhibition game at 8 pm CT. The rest of the weekend will bring games with Cal State Fullerton, Bethune-Cookamn, San Diego State and UC Riverside. All games streamed on FloCollege.

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.