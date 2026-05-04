Texas Tech's NiJaree Canady Drafted No. 2 Overall by Texas Volts

Texas Tech RHP/UTL NiJaree Canady was selected No. 2 overall in the AUSL Draft to the the Texas Volts on Monday night. The Volts play at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas with the season opening on June 9, 2026.

Canady’s Dominant, Historic Four-Year Collegiate Career

Canady, a potential soon to be four-time All-American, sits with a career 0.94 ERA across 723.2 innings pitched and 1,059 strikeouts. She is one of just two active players with 1,000 career strikeouts and the only active player to have at least 95 wins and 1,000 strikeouts. Her addition to Tech last season turned the program from “a program to the program” in the words of her head coach Gerry Glasco as she carried the Red Raiders to their first Super Regional Championship, Women’s College World Series appearance and a National Runner Up Finish as Tech fell just short in the championship series.

Back for her final run in 2026, Canady holds a 21-4 record in the circle with a 1.39 ERA and 194 strikeouts over 135.0 innings pitches after the regular season ended in historic fashipn for her on Saturday. The senior tosses her first careeer perfect game on Senior Day, needing only 62 total pitches through five innings and striking out nine Baylor batters.

In 2026 alone, she has thrown 12 complete games, three no-hitters and now one perfect game while batters are hitting just .142 against the two-time NFCA Pitcher of the Year.

Canady was the first to receive one of the AUSL’s Golden Tickets earlier this season signifyng her selection in the draft. Until tonight she was unaware of where she would be headed however, but that suspense is over and the Blaze will be her new home following the conclusion of her collegiate season.

“Obviously one of the best talents in the country right now,” said AUSL Commissioner Kim Ng when she visited Lubbock to hand out that Golden Ticket. “And from what I understand and she’s just as good, if not as better, a human being. She does a lot in the community, does a lot for her teammates, for the school. It’s really, really important.”

The AUSL begins their 2026 season on June 9. More information on the league can be found here.

NiJaree Canady the Olympian?

USA Softball announced its list of athletes for the U.S. Women’s National Team (WNT) Athlete Pool on earlier this springs with 36 athletes, including Canady, that will have the chance to compete at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) World Cup Group Stage as well as the 2026 USA Softball International Cup. All in preparation for selecting the team who will represent USA at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles (softball will be played in Oklahoma City.)

Texas Tech is also represented in this pool by current assistant coach Kayla Kowalik who was an All-American at Kentucky. Kowalik interestingly enough is also now Canady’s pro opponent as she was the 2025 AUSL All-Star Cup Champion with the Carolina Blaze.

2026 NCAA Postseason, Canady Championship Hopes?

Before Team USA, or joining the Volts, Canady has her sights set on finishing her career with a National Championship with Texas Tech. The senior has made it to Oklahoma City and the WCWS each of her first three seasons and will look to make it four for four in the coming weeks alongside a loaded Red Raider lineup.

Tech is the only team in the country to reach 50 wins in the regular season and was recently voted the No. 3 team in america per Softball America. They are set to begin postseason play with the Big 12 Tournamment in Oklahoma City on Thursday. The Red Raiders face off with Baylor at 1:30 PM CT in round one and will take on the winner of UCF and Kansas on Friday.

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