Texas Tech's NiJaree Canady & Kaitlyn Terry Named Player of Year Finalists

Senior pitcher NiJaree Canady and junior two-way standout Kaitlyn Terry have both been named to the 2026 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 25 finalists, marking the first time in program history the Red Raiders have placed multiple players among the finalists.

The award, presented annually by USA Softball, honors the top player in Division I softball and will be announced ahead of the Women’s College World Series later this spring. The selection process begins with a preseason Top 50 list before narrowing to 25, then 10, and ultimately three finalists.

Canady’s inclusion comes as no surprise. This marks her fourth consecutive appearance on the Top 25 list, continuing a career defined by consistency and dominance in the circle. She remains one of only two active players nationally with 1,000 career strikeouts and is the only one to pair that mark with at least 95 career wins.

This season, Canady holds a 20-3 record with a 1.38 ERA, striking out 179 batters across 127 innings. Opponents are hitting just .139 against her, as she continues to anchor one of the nation’s top pitching staffs.

Terry, meanwhile, earns her player of the year finalist nod after a breakout junior campaign that has turned her into one of the most complete two-way players in the country. She is 20-1 in the circle with a 1.48 ERA and 125 strikeouts, marking her third straight 20-win season.

At the plate, Terry has been just as impactful. She leads Texas Tech with a .489 batting average while adding 10 home runs, 50 RBIs, and a 1.405 OPS. Her 24 extra-base hits also outpace the number she has allowed as a pitcher, underscoring her rare two-way impact.



The full list of finalists can be found here.

Texas Tech closes out their regular season with a three-game series versus Baylor at home beginning Thursday. This series will be broadcast on ESPN.

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