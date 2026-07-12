Texas Tech's Rhema Collins to Represent Bahamas at FIBA AmeriCup Qualifier

Texas Tech women’s basketball forward Rhema Collins will represent her home country of the Bahamas this week at the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup 2027 Centrobasket Qualifier in Managua, Nicaragua. Games are available for stream on FIBA’s YouTube page.

The tournament runs July 12-18 at the Polideportivo Alexis Argüello and features eight national teams from the Central American and Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CONCENCABA): Bahamas, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guyana, Mexico, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Collins and the Bahamian National Team will play July 12 vs. Dominican Republic at 6pm, July 13 vs. Nicaragua at 8:30 pm and July 15 vs. Mexico at 1pm in the group play phase. Bracket play will begin on July 16 with times and opponents to be determined. The top three finishers will earn spots in the 2027 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup, joining host nation El Salvador, which has already secured automatic qualification.

The Bahamas will be led by Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, who previously coached Collins during her first two collegiate seasons before the forward transferred to Florida International.

Collins arrives in Lubbock after one of the nation’s most productive seasons at FIU. The 6-foot-2 forward was named Conference USA Player of the Year, Conference USA Newcomer of the Year and earned a spot on the league’s All-Defensive Team after averaging 17.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

She became the first player in FIU history to win Conference USA Player of the Year honors and was the only player in Division I women’s basketball last season to average at least 17 points, eight rebounds, two steals and one block per game.

Collins also ranked among the nation’s leaders in offensive rebounding and second-chance scoring while recording 11 games with at least 20 points, 14 double-doubles and a career-high 40-point performance against Georgia Southern.

She transferred to Texas Tech this offseason with now two seasons of eligibility remaining after the recent NCAA five-in-five eligibility rulings. She has been training in Lubbock with the Lady Raiders before leaving to be with her national team last week.

Collins will return to Tech following the tournament where the Lady Raiders continue to prepare for an international trip of their own when they head to Canada in August for two exhibition games.

Rhema Collins Texas Tech Lady Raiders

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.