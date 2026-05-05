Texas Tech’s Terrance Carter Jr. gains NFL first-round projection

In a “way-too-early” look ahead at the 2027 NFL Draft, Texas Tech tight end Terrance Carter Jr. is already generating serious buzz, landing as a first-round selection (No. 26 overall) in a recent mock draft from CBS Sports writer, Ryan Wilson. Carter, a rising playmaker in Lubbock, is projected as one of the top tight ends in the country this season and is a potential mismatch nightmare at the next level. At 6-foot-2, 250 lbs, with a blend of size, athleticism, and pass-catching ability, he fits the perfect mold of the modern NFL tight end.

Numbers from Last Season

In 2025, he totaled:

55 receptions

624 receiving yards

5 touchdowns

11.3 yards per catch

But beyond the numbers, Carter’s impact showed up in key moments. He was frequently used in third-down situations, especially over the middle of the field, where his size and body control made him a tough matchup for linebackers and safeties. Texas Tech also utilized him in multiple ways, lining him up inline, in the slot, and even motioning him across formations to create mismatches.

As the season progressed, Carter became more involved in the offense, showing improved chemistry with Behren Morton, and an ability to extend plays after the catch. His physicality and willingness to block also added value, making him a more complete tight end rather than just a receiving option.

Terrance Carter will look to build off of his phenomenal 2025 season and will certainly be in the discussion for best tight-end in the country heading into the 2026 season.

Full Mock Draft: https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/draft/news/2027-nfl-mock-draft-arch-manning-dante-moore/

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