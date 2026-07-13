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Red Raider Sports Football Recruiting

Texas Tech's top 2028 defensive recruiting targets to know

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B. Golan@BenjaminGolan
5h
RJ Wyms
RJ Wyms

Texas Tech football continues recruiting at a level never before seen in Lubbock, with a 2027 recruiting class set to become the highest-ranked group of players in program history. With the class all but wrapped up, we looked ahead to the future and recently broke down some of Tech's top priorities in the 2028 class on the offensive side of the ball. Today, we flip it to defense with an early look at some key targets for Shiel Wood and company.

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