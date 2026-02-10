Texas Tech's Toppin, Anderson named to Wooden Award Top 20

Texas Tech stars JT Toppin and Christian Anderson were named to the John R. Wooden Award Top 20 Watch List Tuesday, per release. Texas Tech is the only program in the country to have two players on the list.

Toppin and Anderson are two of eight Big 12 players to grace the watch list. They are joined by Jaden Bradley (Arizona), AJ Dybantsa (BYU), Kingston Flemings (Houston), PJ Haggerty (K-State), Joshua Jefferson (Iowa State) and Kansas’ Darryn Peterson.

The outstanding duo have taken their respective games to a new level throughout the 2025-26 season.

Toppin currently ranks No. 6 in the country in points per game averaging 21.8 a night. His 14 double-doubles rank ninth nationally.

Anderson is a top 10 scorer per night in the Big 12 averaging 19.3 points per game. His 7.7 assists rank him third in the country.

Per Tech Athletics, Toppin is on pace to become only the second-ever Big 12 player to finish averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds per game for the season. He would join the likes of Blake Griffin as the only other player to achieve the feat.

Texas Tech back in action Wednesday

The Red Raiders have a pivotal week of basketball to look forward to. Texas Tech welcomes Colorado Wednesday night for the team’s “Throwback Night” at the United Supermarkets Arena. Following the matchup with the Buffaloes, the Red Raiders head out west to take on No. 1 Arizona.

Kansas defeated the Wildcats Monday night at Allen Fieldhouse. ESPN’s College Gameday will make an appearance in Tucson ahead of Saturday’s highly-anticipated matchup.

