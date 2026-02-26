The Cake Turned to Poison: Kansas Outlasts Texas Tech Late

Not to be dramatic, but this game felt like watching through a two-way mirror – pounding on the glass, screaming: don’t eat it!

DON’T EAT THE CAKE.

Kansas kept serving it anyway.

Possession by possession, whistle by whistle, Texas Tech kept taking another bite.

By the time the poison showed up in the fourth quarter, it was too late.

Okay… so that is a little dramatic.

It was, after all, just a basketball game. Texas Tech lost 68–59 on the road, dropping only its sixth game of the season to move to 24-6 on the year.

But that’s what it felt like watching it unfold. A tragic ending you could see coming but couldn’t stop. And a trap Kansas had been setting since the moment it walked out of Lubbock on the wrong end of the first matchup.

Kansas didn’t exactly hide the blueprint.

The first meeting in Lubbock was a whistle-heavy grind that featured 50 total fouls, a game Texas Tech ultimately won 70–65. But afterward, the Jayhawks made their read on the rematch crystal clear. Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider said if the game in Lawrence was officiated the same way, his team expected to shoot around 40 free throws.

Before the rematch ever tipped, Kansas had already framed the kind of game it believed this would become. One dictated by whistles. One designed to test just how long Texas Tech could walk the physical tightrope it has lived on all season.

And for three quarters, Texas Tech managed the balance.

There were even bright spots, really bright ones.

Sara Sanogo delivered a career night with 16 points, six rebounds and five blocks to own the paint on both ends. Gemma Núñez controlled the offense exactly the way she was brought to Lubbock to do, finishing with six assists, zero turnovers and six boards. And Adlee Blacklock was massive off the bench, providing timely energy when the Lady Raiders needed it.

In many ways, Texas Tech got star-level production from its role players.

But the usual headliners could not quite find their rhythm and Texas Tech’s cushion never grew beyond seven, despite multiple chances to truly seize the game and avoid a fourth-quarter demise.

Texas Tech, one of the top shooting teams in the conference from three, ultimately finished just 4-for-20, with its two leading scorers going a combined 0-for-12. None of those makes came after halftime.

Could Texas Tech have tried to feed Kansas a little poison of its own? Perhaps. The Lady Raiders earned just nine trips to the free-throw line.

But they were not exactly lacking production inside, finishing with 40 points in the paint. It was not the free-throw gap alone that doomed Texas Tech. It was the fouls that put the Lady Raiders’ best players on the bench when closing time arrived while Kansas still had its finishers on the floor.

Credit Kansas they are elite at drawing fouls. Some may call them flops or flailing, but when S’Mya Nichols is operating at one of the most prolific free-throw rates the Big 12 and NCAA have ever seen, at some point it becomes art.

I do not have to like Picasso’s work.

But his work is still hanging in a museum.

Kansas finished 24-of-27 at the free-throw line and drew 27 total fouls, repeatedly turning contact into points. Nichols alone went to the stripe 17 times, knocking down 15 free throws on her way to a game-high 19 points.

As the team’s top two scorers had off night’s, the team’s third and fourth leading scorers, Denae Fritz and Jalynn Bristow fouled out as Texas Tech clinged to a one-point lead with 3:29 remaining. The window for real adjustments was long gone at that point.

Kansas took control of the game and closed on a 7–0 run to win. Their plan worked, despite leading for just 3:41 all night, Kansas won 68-59.

Texas Tech now returns to Lubbock for some hopefully much safer home cooking and Senior Day on Sunday at 2PM versus Arizona State. The program is set to celebrate a group of nine seniors who have shoved expectations of failure into the locker all season on their way to 11 Big 12 wins and countless milestone moments. This isn’t their ending though, they’ve earned March basketball.

Light the candles.

Enjoy the applause.

But do not eat the cake unless their is confetti falling too.

