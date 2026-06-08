The Six Conditions Brendan Sorsby Must Follow to Suit Up for Texas Tech

Brendan Sorsby will suit up for Texas Tech in 2026 but the court order that makes it possible comes with a detailed set of conditions the quarterback must follow for the injunction to remain in effect.

The order explicitly states that the injunction is conditioned upon Sorsby meeting six specific requirements during its effectiveness. Fail to comply, and the protection disappears.

The Six Requirements

1. Commencing and continuing individual clinical counseling with a provider credentialed in gambling disorder, focusing on relapse prevention, cognitive restructuring: and anxiety management as ongoing areas of therapeutic work, as recommended in the May 12, 2026 report of Applicant’s Licensed Associate Counselor and denoted as Exhibit F to the Tompsett Affidavit offered and admitted into evidence in redacted form (the “Report”)

Sorsby will be required to begin and maintain clinical counseling with a provider specifically credentialed in gambling disorder. The order requires that counseling be continuous for the duration of the injunction.

2. Commencing and participating in peer support through Gamblers Anonymous or a comparable mutual aid community as recommended in the Report,

Sorsby must also participate in a peer support program, specifically Gamblers Anonymous or a comparable aid community. This requirement stems directly from the clinical recommendations laid out in the counselor’s report.

3. Commencing and continuing treatment for Adjustment Disorder with Anxiety, addressing the underlying anxiety that served as the primary driver of Applicant’s gambling behavior, as recommended in the Report,

The order requires Sorsby begin and continue treatment specifically for Adjustment Disorder with Anxiety, which the counselor’s report identified as the underlying condition that drove his gambling behavior in the first place.

4. Commencing and participating in athlete specific recovery resources and mentorship a s recommended in the Report,

This requires Sorsby to utilize recovery resources and mentorship programs specifically designed for athletes.

5. Not participating in the game day activities of the first two games of the Texas Tech 2026 football season, and

Sorsby is prohibited from participating in “game day activities” for the first two games of the Texas Tech 2026 football season. Texas Tech plays Abilene Christian (9/5) and @ Oregon State (9/12) to open up the season. The Red Raiders will get their first look at QB1 at home on a Friday night in arguably the biggest game of the season versus Houston.

6. Serving on the NCAA through its counsel a confidential report detailing his compliance with the conditions set forth above, such report to be provided by Applicant’s counsel and served on or before the fifth day of each month during the pendency of this order and covering the activities of the preceding month.

Sorsby’s legal counsel is required to serve the NCAA with a confidential monthly compliance report due on or before the fifth day of each month. This report will provide the NCAA something to monitor for compliance.

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