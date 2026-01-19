The top moments of Texas Tech's 2025 season

The 2025 season was one that Texas Tech fans will be replaying in their minds for years to come. From an 11-1 regular season to the program's first Big 12 championship game win and appearance in the College Football Playoff, the Red Raiders delivered a highlight reel that captured The Brand of Joey McGuire’s program. Great seasons are often defined by a handful of unforgettable moments - the ones that flip games, swing seasons, and etch themselves into program lore. As we look back on the top moments of Texas Tech football’s 2025 campaign, these plays tell the story of a team that thrived under pressure, played fast and fearless, and left no doubt about its identity. These are the moments that made 2025 special in Lubbock. Note: One moment from every game was selected