Three Up, Three Down: Texas Tech vs Oregon

On Thursday morning the Texas Tech Red Raiders played in their first College Football Playoff game at the Orange Bowl, losing 23-0 to the Oregon Ducks. Tech got off to a 6-0 halftime deficit and couldn't get anything going offensively all day. The loss ends the Red Raiders' historic season at 12-2, setting a new Texas Tech standard for wins in a single-season. What went right for the Red Raiders and what didn’t go so well in the defeat? We take a look with our weekly three up, three down.