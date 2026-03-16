Tip off time announced for Texas Tech-Akron matchup

5-seeded Texas Tech learned its opponent for the first round of the NCAA Tournament: the MAC’s finest, the Akron Zips. Now, we know a tip off time for their matchup in Tampa, FL.

The Red Raiders and Akron will tip from Benchmark International Arena at 12:40 PM local time in Tampa, or 11:40 AM central, per CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander.

Texas Tech gets the action going in Tampa. 4-seed Alabama and 13-seed Hofstra follow the Red Raiders’ matchup.

Tom McCarthy, Candace Parker, Dan Bonner and AJ Ross will be on the call on TruTV.

The Red Raiders dropped three-straight to conclude the season, including their first contest of the Big 12 Tournament versus Iowa State. The losses came after Texas Tech won three-in-a-row after losing All-American forward JT Toppin for the season.

The Zips have made the NCAA Tournament four of the last five seasons and have their third-straight appearance in 2026. After finishing second in the regular season, Akron won the MAC Tournament championship in a narrow decision over Toledo.

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