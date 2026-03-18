Top 150 linebacker Jhadyn Nelson to Texas Tech

Texas Tech has picked up another commitment – and another blue-chip prospect – with the announcement that Houston (TX) Langham Creek linebacker Jhadyn Nelson has committed to the Red Raiders.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Nelson chose Texas Tech over offers from Ohio State, Texas A&M, Miami, Texas, Houston, SMU, TCU and several others.

Nelson’s recruitment has blossomed quickly over the past couple months. He did not hold any offers entering 2026, with Texas Tech being the first program to offer Nelson on January 20.

“Yes sir, I would not say this is the first time I spoke with the Texas Tech coaches,” Nelson said. “It was a few weekends ago, one of the Tech coaches followed me. They had been sending interest and inviting me to camps since my freshman year, but after that one coach followed me, then several other Tech coaches started following me.

“I got on the phone with them last weekend on Sunday or maybe it was Monday. I spoke with the Defensive Coordinator (Shiel Wood) and Coach (Brian) Nance. On Tuesday, they called me out of class and my coaches were outside in the hallway. The Texas Tech coaches were on the phone, we spoke and they offered me my first scholarship offer. My dream came true and the feeling hit me immediately.”

Nelson would blow up after that, with schools across the country jumping into the picture daily.

His ranking also soared, going from a prospect without any recruiting profiles to a four-star recruit, the No. 118 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 10 linebacker and the No. 15 player in the state of Texas per Rivals.

Nelson recently told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman that he plans to visit Texas Tech on April 11 for a spring football practice.

Nelson previously set official visits to SMU (May 1), Houston (May 28), Ohio State (May 29), Texas (June 4) and Texas Tech (June 12). At this time it is not known whether he still plans to take other visits or not.

As a junior, Nelson recorded 71 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11 tackles-for-loss, an interception, three forced fumbles, three pass breakups and a 2-point conversion.

Nelson becomes the sixth commit and first linebacker of Texas Tech’s 2027 class, as he joins DT Jalen Brewster, QB Kavian Bryant, DT K’Adrian Redmond, WR Benny Easter Jr and EDGE Brody Pfannenstiel on the Red Raiders commit list. Five of the six commits, including Nelson, are rated as four-star recruits or better.

25-26 jr szn

71 total tackles

2.5 sacks

11 tfl’s

1 pick 6

3 forced fumbles

3 pbu’s

2pt conversion for 100 yardshttps://t.co/6N2naJ1tnX pic.twitter.com/JoDr7i92zR — Jhadyn “J5” Nelson (@Jhadynnelson1) November 15, 2025

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