Top transfer QB Sam Leavitt sets visit to Texas Tech

Arizona State transfer QB Sam Leavitt has set a visit to Texas Tech per a report from On3’s Pete Nakos. He is expected to arrive in Lubbock Sunday. Leavitt is coming off of a visit to Kentucky, as previously reported by Nakos.

Around 2:15 PM Saturday afternoon, we hinted on RedRaiderSports.com that a potential Leavitt visit was in the works. Leavitt’s impending visit to Lubbock puts serious question marks around Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby’s trip to Tech. Sorsby is set to visit LSU with the belief he would arrive in Baton Rouge this evening.

Leavitt is a 5-star transfer prospect and the No. 2 overall available player in the transfer portal, per On3’s Industry Rankings.

Leavitt threw for 1,628 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games this season. He missed Arizona State’s final five regular season games after having surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury in his foot.

Against Texas Tech this year, Leavitt threw for 319 yards and a touchdown. He led the Sun Devils to a 26-22 win, giving the Red Raiders their only loss of the regular season.

As a redshirt freshman in 2024, Leavitt threw for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns. He helped lead Arizona State to their first Big 12 championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Other schools rumored to be in the mix for Leavitt include Oregon, LSU and the aforementioned Kentucky.

About Texas Tech

The Texas Tech football team beat BYU 34-7 in the 2025 Big 12 Championship Game, earning the program’s first outright conference title since 1955. This title capped off one of the most dominant seasons in Big 12 history, with the team posting an 8-1 conference record and outscoring opponents by an average score of 34-10.

Joey McGuire‘s program has the top-ranked class in the 2026 Rivals Industry Team Rankings, checking in at No. 20 nationally with 21 total signees. Texas Tech’s two five-star signees, edge rusher LaDamion Guyton and offensive tackle Felix Ojo, are the most in the Big 12 and tied for the fifth-most in the country. Houston is the only other program in the conference to sign a five-star prospect (quarterback Keisean Henderson).

The Red Raiders will open the 2026 football season at home against Abilene Christian on Sept. 5. The Wildcats are led by Keith Patterson, who served as Texas Tech’s defensive coordinator under Matt Wells from 2019-21.

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.