Toppin's takeover propels Texas Tech past No. 1 Arizona, 78-75

Texas Tech closed out the week with a huge 78-75 win over No. 1 Arizona in Tucson Saturday. Heck of a game from the Red Raiders to compete and again, Grant McCasland’s team found a way.

JT Toppin furthers case for Wooden Award

JT Toppin and Christian Anderson were named to the Wooden Award Top 20 the other day and, boy, did this make a statement for the two of those guys. Especially JT. Arizona simply had no answer for him. Toppin recorded his 35th double-double in a Red Raider uniform and came up with bucket after bucket.

And even in a segment about JT Toppin, how about Donovan Atwell with the clutch threes down the stretch. Clutch performances, all around.

Cold start gave way to success

There were plenty of opportunities that Texas Tech earned early on but struggled to convert. The first four minutes were an early tone setter that showed the Red Raiders would be competitive in this game. Obviously knew going in that Texas Tech would be giving up plenty of size but plenty of scrap from this team too.

Leon Horner contributed some huge minutes in the first half with the made corner three, the tough turnaround floater and great effort defensively. He made a difference in the first half and helped get the game in rhythm for Tech.

Because of foul trouble with Petty and Bamgboye, Texas Tech was forced to run Horner more than they really ever have. He held his own defensively. Not to mention he had one of the massive pair of offensive rebounds in the final minute of overtime. Way to go, Horner.

Texas Tech came out with a Grade A defensive gameplan

As mentioned, we knew it’d be a struggle for Texas Tech to come up with stops given the sheer amount of size on the other side. I thought the decision to front Arizona’s bigs made a huge difference. Tech rotated quickly on defense and the help side behind the fronted bigs was solid. I’m not sure what Arizona’s average points in the paint figure is but surely Texas Tech held the Wildcats below that number.

Who else can move the needle for Texas Tech on offense?

LeJuan Watts had a rough first half. The tools are there, I think he’s plenty capable but so many times he lacks assertiveness with the ball in his hands. He pump fakes out of open looks into tight on-ball defense and he missed/didn’t shoot shots that he should be converting.

It got better in the second half but there were still some lapses that could’ve turned the tide had they not occurred. Christian Anderson had a monster close to the first half and he again proved to be a maestro in the pick-and-roll with JT Toppin.

Arizona clearly did not go to the Houston School of Defending Texas Tech Ball Screens in the first half. I thought the Red Raiders had to work really hard to get shots off but the way the Wildcats defended ball screens certainly helped. They adjusted a bit in the second half and that contributed to Christian Anderson slowing down.

All things considered, that’s a phenomenal fight from the Red Raiders on the road against a physically dominant Arizona team.