Transfer portal DL arrives at Texas Tech for official visit

Transfer portal DL arrives at Texas Tech for official visitby: B. Golan1 hour agoBenjaminGolanRead In AppOct 11, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers defensive lineman Jojo Johnson (90) checks signals from the sideline during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn ImagesTexas Tech has added to its growing list of visitors out of the transfer portal, with more players expected to continue arriving over the weekend.