Trey White looking to replicate success of Texas Tech EDGE's

Texas Tech continues to build a reputation as a landing spot for premier pass rushers, and the latest addition reinforces that trend. Former San Diego State EDGE Trey White announced his commitment to the Red Raiders out of the transfer portal, giving Joey McGuire’s program another proven, high-upside presence off the edge. For White, the decision was about more than just opportunity - it was about proven results. Texas Tech’s recent success developing and showcasing transfers like David Bailey and Romello Height played a major role in drawing his attention, offering a clear blueprint for how his game could flourish in Lubbock. As the Red Raiders reload their front seven, White arrives as a player eager to follow a path that has already paid dividends for others before him.