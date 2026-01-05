Texas Tech adds lengthy UTSA CB Davin Martin

Texas Tech has added to its secondary via a transfer portal commitment from an in-state program.

After returning home from a visit to Lubbock, UTSA transfer cornerback Davin Martin officially announced his plans to be a Red Raider.

Martin is coming off a successful 2025 season as a Roadrunner which saw him start eight games and play in a career-high 437 defensive snaps. Per Pro Football Focus, he was targeted 33 times and gave up 18 receptions for 189 yards on the year. Quarterbacks targeting Martin put up an NFL passer rating of just 58.8, one of the best marks in the AAC.

Martin also pitched in on special teams by playing 97 special teams snaps, mainly on kickoff coverage.

Overall, he totaled 26 tackles, one TFL, two pass breakups and one interception this past season.

As a true freshman in 2023, Martin played in four regular season games plus UTSA’s bowl game, allowing him to keep his redshirt and maintain his eligibility. He saw his snaps increase the following season, playing in all 13 games including a pair of starts.

Martin is set to be a redshirt junior with two years of eligibility remaining.

Coming out of Klein Cain HS in Houston, Martin was a three-star signee for UTSA as part of the 2023 class.

Texas Tech is looking to replenish the depth in the cornerback room following the graduation of Dontae Balfour as well as senior Maurion Horn electing to transfer out. Tech’s best cornerback Brice Pollock also has a decision to make regarding the NFL Draft. As of this article, Pollock has not announced his plans one way or another.

First Career INT, Thank God!🙏🏾 https://t.co/g3fa5bScMr — Davin Martin (@DavinMartin9_) September 14, 2025

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.