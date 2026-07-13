'We all knew that was our QB1': Texas Tech embraces Will Hammond era

Last week’s Big 12 Media Days signaled the official end of the Brendan Sorsby saga for Texas Tech – now Will Hammond is in full focus.

The Red Raiders, with and without Sorsby, have been viewed as the odds-on favorite to win the Big 12. It’s a testament to Hammond and the unwavering confidence his teammates have in him.

“Will has a super bright future, he’s a fantastic teammate,” linebacker Ben Roberts told a scrum of media last week. “He knows everybody on the team when a lot of guys at a lot of other places don’t. He prepares himself that way like he’s the starter.

“He’s been doing that since he got to Texas Tech. He’s got a whole lot of confidence. I haven’t met a guy that’s about to go start in a sold-out game in a hostile environment with that much confidence.”

A shared quote amongst the Texas Tech players and coach Joey McGuire centered around Hammond’s commitment to being the team’s “starter” as he rehabbed from injury. Even if Sorsby stayed with the Red Raiders, Hammond’s impact in the locker room would have been undeniable.

“He don’t care who you bring in, he’s gonna be the starter, that’s always been his mindset,” said tight end Terrance Carter Jr., seated next to Roberts. “Even last year, he got into the game, he ended up getting hurt so we had to go get a QB. But we all knew that was our QB1.”

While the outside world buzzed and berated Texas Tech on social media, inside the building the players kept a “business as usual” approach. The Red Raiders supported Sorsby and prepared for either scenario. Now they’re fully committed to Hammond as their starting quarterback.

“It was kind of like if he (Sorsby) plays, he plays, that’s our quarterback. If not, we’ll move on to Will.” wide receiver Coy Eakin said. “Will’s our quarterback now, we’re ready to go win with what we’ve got. Dude is one of the most consistent people I’ve ever been around. Even though Brendan came in, he still worked his butt off every single day. I went through with him in May during our time off and asked him how he was feeling. He’s like ‘Dude, I already hit 20.9 miles per hour in my rehab.’”

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