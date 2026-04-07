“We Hit on Ashton Rowden”: Garret McGuire praises loaded Texas Tech RB Room

Texas Tech running backs coach Garret McGuire was available for the media Monday and had plenty of positive things to say about his group. McGuire returns with a room stocked full of talent, including returning both top rushers last season, J’Koby Williams and Cam Dickey. He also has Quinten Joyner, who was the projected starter last season, set to return from his ACL injury that he suffered last fall camp.

With proven production, returning talent from injury, and a freshman already gaining traction, Texas Tech’s running back room is shaping up to be one of the deepest and most intriguing position groups heading into the season.

Williams and Dickey building strong on-field chemistry

Texas Tech’s pair of backs were amongst the best in the Big 12 last season. Williams and Dickey each made names for themselves, getting the job done both on the ground and through the air.

“Really excited about the room, I’ll start with Cam, a big-time returner, and he is doing a really good job,” McGuire said. “We are trying to do multiple things with different personal groupings, getting both of them (J’Koby and Cam) on the field at the same time and doing what they do best. They really feed off of each other’s energy and do a great job when they are both out there together.”

J’Koby Williams battled through injury, now at full strength

Even more impressive for Williams was him battling through injury for a majority of last season. Now at full strength, McGuire sees the Beckville native tapping into a new gear.

“J’Koby, man he is a special player,” McGuire said. “I don’t know if a lot of people know how bad he was hurt throughout the season, after that Houston game. But right now, we have the best version of J’Koby mentally and physically.”

Quinten Joyner impressing in recovery and preparation

Speaking of guys who are returning from injury, McGuire had extremely high praise for Quinten Joyner, and how he has handled his rehab process.

“Quinten Joyner, excited to get him back and he is doing a really good job in rehab and meetings,” McGuire said. “We have the best version of Quinten Joyner in his whole entire life. He watched what Cam and J’Koby did last season and he knows he is going to have to steal some carries from them.”

Freshman Ashton “Ace” Rowden turning heads early

Joyner’s injury last season forced Williams and Dickey to grow up quickly. Now, McGuire has another young face to develop at Texas Tech in freshman Ashton Rowden. The early returns are positive on the New Boston product.

“Man, we hit on Ashton Rowden, we did,” McGuire said. “He is everything we thought of from a recruitment standpoint and more, he is tough, physical and competitive. He is unbelievably coachable and he is going to be a really good player here.”

McGuire was also asked how the rotation will figure with his group, McGuire noted that Rowden is working in heavily with the second team. It sounds like the early enrollee could find himself some early playing time this upcoming season.

“Ace is taking a ton of 2 reps right now and it is really expediting his growth and development, which is awesome for him.”

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