What Brendan Sorsby said on his exit from Texas Tech

Texas Tech Board of Regents Chairman Cody Campbell, President Lawrence Schovanec and Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Brendan Sorsby’s departure from the program Monday.

The trifecta of administrators have each issued statements. It was Sorsby’s turn late Monday evening, as he took to Instagram to release his own statement.

“I am grateful for the support from my family, my Tech coaching staff, teammates, the community, and so many others who have encouraged me to address and learn more about this important issue,” he said.

“As my journey continues, I remain fully committed to and focused on being the best I can be, both on and off the field.”

Sorsby then captioned the post, “Forever grateful for my time at Texas Tech. Wreck Em.”

On3’s Pete Nakos reported after the statement that Sorsby intends to withdraw his suit against the NCAA Tuesday to officially end the almost two-month long saga. Reports suggest Sorsby will apply for the NFL Supplemental Draft with an impending deadline of June 22 to apply.

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