What concerns Dr. Evan Miyakawa the most about Texas Tech

With college hoops rolling into conference play, Ari Temkin and James Westling of the Big 12 Today Podcast sat down with analytics insider Dr. Evan Miyakawa to discuss where the Big 12 and Texas Tech stand.

Regular Season Success Translating to the Postseason

Miyakawa was asked what indicates post season success in the regular season, and he was quick to bring up Texas Tech’s Elite 8 Run. Can the Red Raiders match that consistency?

“I mean, last year, Texas Tech was one of the most interesting teams in tournament. They almost made a Final Four, but they only won three games. That’s only half of the way there.

I think when it comes to title contenders, one of the things I think is one of the very, very crucial is consistency on a night in and night out basis. Are your performances consistently elite? Because if you’re a one or two or three seed, and you’re at risk of having some nights when you’re awesome, great, but then you also really struggle, that means it’s going to be much harder for you to win six games.

Texas Tech has a “Volatile” emoji?

Talking emojis, Westling and Temkin noticed the Red Raiders have a “volatile” emoji so they asked Miyakawa to walk them through that conclusion.

“So when I look at teams in the Big 12, when it comes to that, one of the things you can see on my website, if you go to the team ratings page, is I have these little emojis next to some teams that indicate certain things about their style, and I have a little lock icon next to Arizona, which basically means they’re one of the most consistent teams in the country from night to night. Their performances are always about the same, and that same level is awesome. They rarely wilt under pressure.”

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.