What to expect from Texas Tech’s Spring Game this week

Texas Tech is doing things a bit different this year as it pertains to its spring game. The Red Raiders conclude their spring session on Friday night instead of a usual Saturday slate. Fans who have made it out to the event in previous years have had time to plan for the change. What’s not changing, though, is how Texas Tech plans to carry out the action.

“Friday will not be like a true game, it’s going to be more like we did last year where it’s all situational football,” coach Joey McGuire told the media Monday. “We’ll have some good-on-good team compete. Just put the ball down and compete. Then we’ll have some two minute periods. We’ll end the scrimmage with Red Zone Lockout like we have the last couple years.”

McGuire shared recently that he feels the Red Raiders are on track or “a little ahead” when it comes to the football-aspect of spring ball. Culture-building continues to be a focus. It’s something McGuire also said will take well into June and July to hone. Texas Tech isn’t slowplaying it, though, and significant progress was made this past week.

“I feel like we’ve grown as a team,” McGuire added. “I thought there was some moments last week that you could see the offense and defense coming together. Not just execution-wise, but them becoming closer and closer. Excited where we’re at, feel like we’re pretty healthy.”

Top Texas Tech tight end not expected for spring game

It will be the general public’s first chance to see the 2026 Texas Tech squad on the field. That means a first glimpse at the bevy of newcomers such as QB Brendan Sorsby, LB Austin Romaine and several defensive linemen, among others.

One notable Red Raider is expected to be absent, though.

“The only guy off the top of my head that has been in spring that’s been going to practice that won’t play in the spring game is Terrance Carter,” McGuire said. “He’s got a high ankle (injury). He’s on the right end of it as far as, like, movement feels really good. But I think he’s the one guy that I got off the top of my head that won’t go… And if we were playing in a real game Friday or Saturday, Terrance would be ready to go. Just don’t want to put him in a practice to where he is not 100 percent and risk anything else. If we get to Tuesday the way we have been, we’re going to come out in a really good spot, health-wise, from this spring football.”

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