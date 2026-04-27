Where Does Texas Tech Pivot in Lite of Brendan Sorsby News?

Major breaking news hit Texas Tech and the sports world on Monday, as transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the program and entering a residential treatment facility for gambling addiction, according to multiple reports. The NCAA is also investigating Sorsby after reports that he made thousands of online bets, including bets on Indiana football while he was a redshirt freshman there in 2022.

First and foremost, the most important thing here is Sorsby getting the help he needs. Football matters, and this is obviously a massive development for Texas Tech, but this is also a personal situation involving a young man’s mental health and future. From a football standpoint, though, the Red Raiders now might have to quickly pivot what comes next at the most important position on the field.

Red Raiders Now Turn to a Talented, but Young and Uncertain QB Room

The first name that immediately comes to mind is Will Hammond. Hammond is not some unknown option. He played meaningful football last season when Behren Morton was injured and flashed real upside, especially in Texas Tech’s 34-10 win over Utah. In that game, Hammond completed 13 of 16 passes for 169 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, while posting a 97.2 QBR.

For the 2025 season, Hammond threw for 680 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions, while also adding 299 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground. He also played in 2024, throwing for 471 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, while adding two rushing scores.

The obvious question is health. Hammond suffered a torn ACL against Oklahoma State and missed the rest of the 2025 season, but according to On3’s Pete Nakos, Hammond is now throwing in his rehab process. That does not automatically mean he will be fully ready to take over Week 1 if he has to, but it is a significant step in the right direction for a quarterback who has already shown he can run this offense successfully.

Kirk Francis gives Texas Tech an experienced option

If Sorsby is suspended, former Tulsa quarterback Kirk Francis could be Texas Tech’s starting quarterback to begin the first couple of games this season, due to Hammond’s recovery. Francis brings some college experience to the room after throwing for 3,045 yards, 18 touchdowns and 13 interceptions across his Tulsa career. In 2025, he appeared in three games and completed 53 of 88 passes for 493 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Francis gives the Red Raiders another experienced arm who has started games and seen live college football. In a situation like this, that matters. Texas Tech does not need to panic, but it does need options, and Francis gives the staff another quarterback who can compete, develop and be ready if called upon.

Freshman talent remains part of the long-term picture

The Red Raiders also have young talent in Chubb Jones and Stephen Cannon. Cannon, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound quarterback from Benedictine Military High School in Savannah, Georgia, signed with Texas Tech as a 2026 quarterback prospect.

Chubb Jones is another intriguing young piece in the room as well and performed well versus West Virginia in real game time action last season. But, in reality these are the types of situations where young quarterbacks can earn more reps, develop faster and become much more important to the future of the program.

The Path Forward for Texas Tech

Texas Tech’s best path forward is not to overreact publicly, but internally this becomes one of the biggest storylines of the offseason in college football. The Red Raiders still have a loaded roster, one of the best defensive/offensive line groups in the country, and elite skill talent. The quarterback room is now the obvious major question mark.

If Hammond is healthy, he gives Texas Tech the cleanest path to stability. He knows the offense, has played meaningful snaps and has already proven he can produce against quality opponents. If his mobility returns after the ACL injury, his dual-threat ability could keep the offense explosive similarly to Sorsby.

Francis provides insurance and experience, while Cannon and Jones represent the future. The staff now has to balance patience, urgency and development. This does not mean Texas Tech’s season is over before it starts, but it does mean the margin for error at quarterback has changed dramatically.

For a program with Big 12 and national expectations, this is a major pivot point. How Texas Tech and the NCAA handle this situation over the next few months, could define the 2026 season.

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