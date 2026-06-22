Where the Latest NBA Mock Drafts project Christian Anderson before Draft Night

The wait is nearly over for former Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson.

The 2026 NBA Draft begins on Tuesday night, and after two standout seasons at Texas Tech, Christian Anderson has positioned himself as one of the top guard prospects available. While there remains some debate regarding his exact landing spot, the consensus across multiple major mock drafts is that Anderson is expected to hear his name called in the middle of the first round.

Yahoo Sports, On3, CBS Sports and The Ringer all released updated mock drafts ahead of draft week, with Anderson projected between No. 13 and No. 19 overall.

Yahoo Sports projects Christian Anderson highest at No. 13 overall

Among the four outlets, Yahoo Sports is the most bullish on Anderson’s draft stock, projecting him to the Miami Heat with the No. 13 overall pick.

Yahoo cited Anderson’s elite shooting ability as one of the biggest reasons for his rise up draft boards. According to the YahooSports article, 65 of Anderson’s 108 made three-pointers came on non-catch-and-shoot attempts, showcasing his ability to create offense for himself rather than relying solely on spot-up opportunities.

Landing in Miami would place Anderson with one of the NBA’s premier player-development organizations under Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra, while giving the Heat a potential long-term answer at point guard. His combination of elite shooting, playmaking ability and shot creation would provide Miami with another foundational piece to build around moving forward.

On3 and CBS Sports both project Anderson to Memphis

Two of the four major mock drafts examined project Christian Anderson to land with the Memphis Grizzlies at No. 16 overall.

The Grizzlies have spent the past several seasons building around Ja Morant and a young core that had competed in the Western Conference for multiple seasons, including finishing as the #2 seed in the NBA’s Western Conference for two consecutive seasons from 2021-2023. But, since the 2023 playoffs, the Grizzlies have not appeared in the NBA Playoffs, and have had question marks surrounding their franchise cornerstone Ja Morant. Morant, who has battled a mixed bag of legal trouble, suspensions, and mounting injuries over the past couple seasons, could be finding his time in Memphis coming to an end this off-season.

The Grizzlies who already traded their other young star in Jaren Jackson Jr. this past February for multiple young pieces and 3-first-round picks, would be adding a player in Anderson with elite shooting ability, offensive versatility and could provide the organization with a stable point guard situation moving forward. This pick would especially make sense if the Grizzlies choose to move on from Morant, as has been rumored leading up to the draft.

CBS specifically highlighted Anderson’s shot-making ability, noting that his perimeter scoring and offensive upside make him one of the more intriguing guards available outside the lottery. The fact that both On3 and CBS Sports landed on the Grizzlies at No. 16 suggests there may be growing league-wide belief that Memphis represents one of the most realistic destinations for the former Red Raider on draft night.

The Ringer projects Christian Anderson to Toronto

The Ringer has Christian Anderson slightly lower than the other outlets but still comfortably inside the first round, projecting him to the Toronto Raptors with the No. 19 overall selection.

The Raptors finished among the NBA’s better defensive teams last season but continue searching for additional perimeter shooting, floor spacing, and a franchise point guard to build around. The Ringer believes Anderson’s shooting gravity would immediately address some of those offensive concerns.

While the Ringer noted Anderson may not completely transform Toronto’s identity overnight, they view his ability to impact opponent’s defenses both on and off the ball, with his elite offensive traits, as a valuable addition to a roster looking to take the next step in a young roster’s development cycle.

A clear first-round consensus

Although the exact destination varies, all four mock drafts agree on one thing, that Christian Anderson has firmly established himself as a top 20 first-round prospect.

Yahoo Sports projects him at No. 13 overall to Miami, On3 and CBS Sports both slot him at No. 16 overall to Memphis, while The Ringer has him going No. 19 overall to Toronto.

That gives Anderson an average projection of 16th overall across the four mock drafts entering draft night on Tuesday.

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